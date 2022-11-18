Cold Friday Night, Still Winter-Like This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was frigid across central and south Alabama. Morning lows were in the low to mid 20s in most locations. Frost was widespread. Fortunately, sunshine was abundant Friday. Afternoon temperatures were still shy of 60° in most locations. Friday night looks mostly clear and cold, with temperatures falling into the mid 30s prior to midnight. Overnight lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s, so frost looks likely early Saturday morning.

Temperatures remain cool Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday morning features sunshine, but the sky becomes mostly cloudy to overcast during the afternoon. Clouds linger Saturday night, which may keep temperatures milder, but still cold, with lows in the low 40s at least. Sunshine increases Sunday afternoon, but temperatures remain cool with highs in the 50s. Sunday night lows fall to near 32° as the sky becomes mostly clear.

Temperatures gradually trend milder next week. Although, Monday remains cool with highs near 60°. Rain may return to our forecast Tuesday, though only in the form of spotty showers. Ditto for Wednesday. However, afternoon temperatures may approach 70° Wednesday. Thanksgiving may features highs in the 60s to near 70° too, but features our best chance for rain over the next eight days. Although, the holiday does not look like a washout at this time.