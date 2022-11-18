Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead.

Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck.

Police say five people in the car were killed, who were all from Cairo, Georgia. They are identified as the driver, 49-year-old Maria Baltazar, and passengers 28-year-old Veronica Gonzalez, 27-year-old Hosea Lopez, 10-year-old Christian Lopez Gonzalez and 4-year-old Edwardo Lopez Gonzalez.

Police say their investigation shows that Baltazar had entered the interstate against the flow of traffic before hitting the 18- wheeler.

Police say drivers should remain vigilant and pay close attention to traffic signs, especially when travelling through unfamiliar areas.