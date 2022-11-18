Montgomery Police: Suspects in Stolen Vehicle Lead Officers on Chase

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say two suspects in a stolen vehicle led them on a chase Friday morning.

Police say at about 10:30, they tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Maxwell Boulevard at Whitman Street.

They say the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The suspects were involved in collisions in the area of Fairview Avenue at Edgar D. Nixon Avenue and at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue at West South Boulevard.

Two suspects were taken into custody and charges are pending.

Police have released no other information.