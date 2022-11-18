Perry County Deputies Searching for Missing Marion Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Jimmy Ray Coley is 74 years old, and investigators say he may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

He was last seen on November 13 at his home in Marion. He may be driving a 2020 white Toyota Rav4 with Alabama tag

7A0073R.

Coley is 5’8″ and about 11o pounds.

If you have any information that can help investigators find him, call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 683-6534.