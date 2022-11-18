Salvation Army in Montgomery Launches 2022 Red Kettle Campaign

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Salvation Army in Montgomery has launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign with a kickoff event outside the Sam’s Club on Friday afternoon.

Alabama News Network brought you live coverage, which included school musical groups and a heartfelt request on behalf of the Salvation Army for both donations and volunteers.

It will be hard to top last year’s collections, which were about $300,000, surpassing the original goal of $205,000. But more money is needed, especially with inflation and the uncertain economy.

Funds from the campaign help run the shelter, send kids to summer camps, assist families with utility bills and disaster prep. The Salvation Army is also a church and serves holiday meals.

“It goes into the daily operations,” Maj. Harvey Johnson said. Those daily operations last long after the Christmas season is over.

Speakers included Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey, who presented a check for $1,500 on behalf of Montgomery County District 4. Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone also spoke.

Alabama News Network is a proud sponsor of the Red Kettle Campaign. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, contact the Salvation Army of Montgomery at (334) 265-0281.