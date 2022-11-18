State School Report Card Released, First Since Start of Pandemic

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State Department of Education has released the first report card on the performance of schools and school systems since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

The 2021-22 report card includes public and charter schools statewide. The results are mixed based on factors including achievement, growth, graduation rate and student absenteeism.

In our area, Forest Avenue Elementary School in Montgomery is one of only four statewide to get a perfect 100, which is an A. There are six other Montgomery public schools which also earned A’s.

But 11 Montgomery public schools got F’s, with E.D. Nixon Elementary at the bottom with a score of 50.

Montgomery Public Schools got a “C” overall.

Elsewhere, all Pike Road schools got B’s, and overall, the system got an A.

Scores for Autauga County schools ranged from B’s down to one D, with a B for the system overall.

Elmore County schools ranged from A’s to C’s, with a B for the system.

Selma City Schools were mostly D’s, but ranged from one B to one F, with a C overall.

Dallas County Schools went from C’s to F’s, with a D overall.

LEAD Academy — a charter school in Montgomery — got an F.

