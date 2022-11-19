Less Cold Saturday Night, Cool Sunday, Milder Monday

by Ben Lang

Saturday morning was cold again with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s for most. Saturday become a gloomy and gray day by the afternoon. Plus, temperatures were cool and winter-like, with highs in the 50s. The average high temperature in Montgomery remains near 70° for November 19th, so it was well shy of that. Clouds remain overhead Saturday night, preventing temperatures from falling as far.

Although, many locations may cool into the 30s, with lows in the low 40s otherwise. Sunday looks cool with highs in the 50s, even as sunshine gradually returns by the afternoon. The sky clears Sunday night, and temperatures fall to near 32° by sunrise Monday as a result. However, temperatures trend milder Monday, with highs in the low to perhaps mid 60s.

Temperatures trend milder Tuesday and Wednesday too. However, rain may return to Alabama each day. Although, it still appears rain coverage remains very low each day. If you are traveling for Thanksgiving, the weather in Alabama looks non-problematic. However, rain coverage may increase in Alabama on Thanksgiving day. Models remain inconsistent on the evolution of our next weather system late next week.

Timing remains up in the air. Rain potential may exist throughout Thanksgiving day, or it may hold off until Thanksgiving night. Some rain may linger into Black Friday. However, it appears Alabama trends drier after Black Friday. Although, temperatures likely trend cooler next weekend as sunshine returns. Highs may have trouble reaching 60°, while overnight lows fall into the 30s.