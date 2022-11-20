Cold Sunday Night, Milder This Week But Rain Returns

by Ben Lang

It was another cool, winter-like day across central and south Alabama. Even though Sunday morning lows only fell into the 30s to low 40s, afternoon temperatures only warmed into the upper 40s to low 50s. Although, it was nice to see some sunshine return during the afternoon. However, the clearing sky results in cold temperatures Sunday evening and overnight. Evening temperatures fall from the upper 30s at 7PM to near freezing by midnight.

Monday morning lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s. However, temperatures trend milder this week. Highs range from the low to mid 60s Monday with sunshine and some passing clouds. Monday night lows only fall into the 40s. The sky may become mostly cloudy Tuesday, but afternoon temperatures still warm into the 60s. Wednesday could be even warmer, with highs in the upper 60s.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry, so travel prior to Thanksgiving looks non-problematic in Alabama. However, rain still appears possible Thanksgiving. However, the global GFS and ECMWF models are split on timing. The Euro advertises potential for rain throughout the day. However, the GFS holds off on rain until Thanksgiving night, though keeps rain around throughout Black Friday. Check back for forecast updates as details become clearer.