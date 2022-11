by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a Montgomery County woman.

State troopers say 34-year-old Jennifer Menefee of Ramer was driving an SUV that left the road, hit a guardrail, overturned and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 10:03PM Saturday on Montgomery County 38, about 13 miles north of Troy.