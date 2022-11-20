Montgomery Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Fire at Vacant Hotel

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at a vacant hotel early Sunday morning.

Assistant Fire chief Stanley Cooper says the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. at a former hotel in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road. He says the building had a fence surrounding it.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the third floor of the three-story building. The fire was upgraded to a 3-alarm.

Once the fire was put out, Cooper says searches were conducted in the rooms that had not collapsed. He says more searches could be performed.

He says no one was hurt.