Montgomery Police Investigating Shooting that Left Two People Hurt

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left two men hurt.

Police say at about 1:23 Saturday morning, they were called to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road. They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they were later called a hospital where another man had arrived with a gunshot wound. His wounds are also believed to be non-life threatening.

Investigators have confirmed the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Dalraida Road. They have released no other information.