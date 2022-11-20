Person Falls into Well, Dies in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A person has died after falling into a well in Macon County.

According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, Macon County and Elmore County Fire and Rescue agencies responded to a subject in South Macon County that fell into a well shortly after 4 :30 p.m. Saturday near Macon County 10 on Brooks Road.

Lee says the victim was removed from the well and pronounced dead by the Macon County Coroner’s Office.

The person’s identity has not yet been released.