A Warming Trend Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our latest cold snap is on the way out and we’re warming nicely heading towards the Thanksgiving Day Holiday. In the meantime, a weak disturbance will pass overhead tonight. Skies will become mostly cloudy and a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out. It’s awfully dry and most spots don’t see a drop. Temps won’t be quite as cold thanks to clouds slowing the cooling overnight. Tuesday is looking partly sunny and even a little warmer with highs in the lower to mid 60s. A mostly sunny and warmer day awaits us for Wednesday. We should see temps reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs Wednesday afternoon. Moisture will be on the increase as we go into Thursday (Thanksgiving Day). We’re thinking most spots remain dry throughout the day and temps warm nicely into the lower 70s. The rain activity will move into the area that afternoon/evening and continue into Black Friday. It could be setting up to be rather wet Friday and now some of Saturday. Temps will come down a bit due to clouds and rain. Afternoon highs will drop back into the mid 60s. The Iron Bowl gets underway at 2:30pm in Tuscalossa and model data is suggesting the rain will have moved east of us by then. We begin to dry out Saturday evening and Sunday is looking pretty nice around here. We could end the holiday weekend with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid to upper 60s.