Alabama Pausing Executions after Third Failed Lethal Injection

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey is ordering a top-to-bottom review of the state’s execution protocol after three failed lethal injections.

Ivey is asking Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state’s requests to set execution dates for Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber. Those are the only two death row inmates with motions pending before the Alabama Supreme Court.

Working with Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm, Ivey wants to ensure the state can successfully deliver lethal injections in death penalty cases.

“For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right. I don’t buy for a second the narrative being pushed by activists that these issues are the fault of the folks at Corrections or anyone in law enforcement, for that matter. I believe that legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system are at play here.

“I will commit all necessary support and resources to the Department to ensure those guilty of perpetrating the most heinous crimes in our society receive their just punishment. I simply cannot, in good conscience, bring another victim’s family to Holman looking for justice and closure, until I am confident that we can carry out the legal sentence,” Ivey said in a statement.

Ivey is also asking the attorney general not to seek additional execution dates for any other death row inmates until the review is complete.

“I agree with Governor Ivey that we have to get this right for the victims’ sake. Everything is on the table – from our legal strategy in dealing with last minute appeals, to how we train and prepare, to the order and timing of events on execution day, to the personnel and equipment involved. The Alabama Department of Corrections is fully committed to this effort and confident that we can get this done right,” Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said.