Montgomery County School Board Swears In New Members

by Carrington Cole

The Montgomery County School board has welcomed new members this morning.

The school board swore in 4 members. Three of those board members were re-elected this year and one new member, Pamela Portis for District 2, was elected this year after beating Clare Weil in the primary election.

Portis’ has many goals she hopes to achieve now that she is officially a school board member.

“My goals are to get to know my principles, get to know teachers, staff, and the children and the families,” stated Portis. “We need to support families so it’s important to get to know them and what they need so we can support them in a way so their children will be successful.”

Pamela Cloud, who replaced Jannah Bailey in District 5, was unable to be sworn in today, but has been rescheduled to be sworn in next week.