Thanksgiving Meals Delivered to Dallas Co. Families

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma and Dallas County community comes together — to make sure dozens of needy families in the area have a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings.

It’s the 5th year the community has marked the Thanksgiving holiday — with a food drive — and giveaway.

Seventy year old Percy Neely of Selma woke up Monday morning and got a blessing he had no idea was coming his way.

He was one of 42 people in Dallas County — who got a Thanksgiving food box — delivered right to their door.

“I don’t even know what’s all in there. But I know it’s plenty of food,” said Percy Neely.

“As you know, they been giving away food all around Selma and Dallas County. But I don’t get a chance to get it, simply cause I don’t have transportation.”

“We want to help the community,” said Charlene Hughes with Northside Baptist Church.

“And we know that there are those that can’t provide for themselves for Thanksgiving. You know, we just want to do it to make sure everybody has a nice Thanksgiving.”

Organizers say the event is a part of their Thanksgiving celebration. Because there’s no better way to show gratitude for your blessings — than to be a blessing to some one else.

“We target these people that actually need it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

“And when you go to these doors and knock on it, and see the kids and the families and just how appreciative they are. And how thankful they are that somebody is looking out for them.”

“It means a lot,” said Neely.

The Selma Area Food Bank — and Dave’s Market in Valley Grande — donated turkeys for the giveaway.