The city of Montgomery plans 67th Anniversary of The Montgomery Bus Boycott

by Teresa Lawson

The city of Montgomery is planning a series of celebrations to mark the anniversary of the Montgomery bus boycott. 67 years after Rosa Parks sat in order to take a stand against Jim Crow and racism. The birthplace of the Civil Rights movement is planning activities in the capitol city to celebrate her courage and sacrifice.

The city of Montgomery is teaming up with churches and civic organizations to host activities, events and celebrations from December 1st to December 5th to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the Montgomery bus boycott.

This year’s events will take place across the city and will include activities ranging from a Gala to a scavenger hunt and free museum passes. Ensuring that there is something that everyone can take part.

Full list of events and locations:

MGMBUSBOYCOTT.COM