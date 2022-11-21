Two Shot in Separate Montgomery Shootings, One Killed
Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened at about the same time. One of the shootings was fatal.
Police say at about 4:30PM Monday, they were called to the 5700 block of Villas Lane, off Gas Light Curve. Officers found a man who had been shot and killed.
Also at around 4:30PM, police were called to the 6100 block of Woody Lane, not far from Woodmere Boulevard. Officers found a man who had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police have released no other information about either shooting.