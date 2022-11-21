Warmer This Week; Rain Likely for Thanksgiving

by Riley Blackwell

MONDAY: We have another cold start to the day, with a majority of our communities in the upper 20s! However, we will see warmer temperatures in the afternoon with abundant sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, but clouds will begin to increase this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s and upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will continue to climb as we get through the week, with highs tomorrow in the mid 60s with considerable cloudiness.

WEEK AHEAD: Before Thanksgiving, the week remains fairly calm along with climbing temperatures. However, a cold front will be approaching the state come Wednesday night, and that will bring a chance of rain for Thanksgiving. As of right now, no severe weather threat is expected, but rain could be heavy at times. After Thursday, temperatures will take another slight hit with highs likely to hover around 60° for the weekend.