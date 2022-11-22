Montgomery Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting an investigation following the death of a three-year-old.

They are investigating the death of Demetrius Bibb of Montgomery.

On Monday at about 4:11PM, police were called to the 1800 block of Astrid Place West in reference to a missing infant.

Police say a report was completed and after a police search, the infant was located unresponsive in 1800 block of Astrid Place West. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment where he died of his injuries. Police have not described the nature of those injuries.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of this death to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.