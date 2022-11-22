Montgomery Police Investigating Man’s Shooting Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following a man’s shooting death.

Police say 20-year-old Nathan Miller of Montgomery was shot at about 4:35PM Monday in the 5700 block of Villas Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a juvenile suspect has been taken into custody with charges pending. They have released no further information.

If you have information to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.