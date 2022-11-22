Pay It Forward: Hannah Johnson of Dadeville

by Ellis Eskew

Hannah Johnson was nominated for her selfless acts of kindness each and every day. For all she does for the community, there were a lot of people who came out to support her in getting the Vance Law Firm’s Pay It Forward award.

Johnson wears many hats from running a daycare, a children’s ministry to athletic director and football coach’s wife. And mom to four young boys. We’re told she’s always helping others.

“I looked at her and I watched her, what she does. Here’s somebody that doesn’t do it for recognition, but every time I look, there’s somebody she’s trying to help,” said John Wilcox.

Whether its helping a student get a parking permit or collecting things for a family whose house burned down, her acts of kindness have made a big impact.

“Probably may be the most selfless person I’ve ever known, particularly at such a young age to be community-minded, so helpful-minded, so servant-minded.” said Wilcox.