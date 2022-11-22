Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru Giveaway Held in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A drive-thru food giveaway in Selma — provides food for a Thanksgiving meal — to hundreds of families.

About eight tons of food were given away to about 500 families Tuesday morning at Bloch Park.

Vehicles rolled through the park. And got loaded up with enough food to take them through the Thanksgiving holiday.

“What we tried to do was have food for the whole Thanksgiving meal. We want every family, not a family in Selma to not have food,” said Gospel Tabernacle Church Pastor John Grayson.

“We want to have food on every table in the city of Selma and surrounding areas.”

Gospel Tabernacle and Son Light Ministries host food giveaways in Selma twice a month. And community volunteers play a major role in each.

“I just like to be out here to help load the cars up,” said Lemarkus Snow.

“I’m full of energy. And I can just help and be a community servant.”

Since schools out are for fall break out this week — a lot of young people were at the giveaway — helping to pass out food and care packages.

“It make me feel good because I know I’m helping someone in need,” said Kaleigh Willis.

“It make that positive spirit come to me. Like, I don’t know how to explain it. But it just like a good overall feeling.”

Willis and the R.B. Hudson cheerleaders — even spread some Thanksgiving holiday CHEER.

“I feel like we added extra joy to the experience,” said Willis.

The food giveaways are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month — from 10 am to 12 noon.