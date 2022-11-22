Trending Warmer And Eventually Wet

by Shane Butler

A very active southern branch of the jet stream is helping to keep clouds and moisture streaming across our area. This could lead to a shower or two this evening into the overnight hours. The clouds will also act as a blanket and slow the cooling overnight. Temps will only fall into the lower to mid 40s for lows. We’re expecting these clouds to give way to sunshine on Wednesday. This will help boost temps into the lower 70s for afternoon highs. We see a repeat of the warmer temps on Thanksgiving Day. By the late afternoon, moisture will have increased and we could see a few showers working into the area. It’s looking rather wet Thursday night into Friday. This will be the first round of rain to move through here. Any outdoor plans will probably be impacted by the rainy conditions Friday and now it looks like a second round of rain for Saturday. Rain and possibly a few storms are likely to move over the area. The rain activity could very well impact the Iron Bowl game in Tuscaloosa. Temps will still manage mid to upper 60s for highs during the rainy period. The disturbance responsible for the rain will depart late Saturday and that will put us in improving weather conditions Sunday. We’re expecting sunny skies with temps a little cooler Sunday afternoon. Mid to upper 60s are likely but we’re back into the lower 70s early next week.