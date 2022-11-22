UPDATE: Former State Rep. Perry Hooper, Jr. Indicted on Felony Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former State Rep. Perry Hooper, Jr., who’s accused of sexually abusing a woman at a Montgomery restaurant earlier this year, has been indicted on a felony charge, court records show.

Hooper, 68, of Montgomery, allegedly grabbed a woman’s breasts and waist, kissed her on the neck and shoved his pelvis into her backside, an affidavit showed. The woman was behind the host stand at a restaurant and Hooper was leaving, the document said.

Court documents show the incident happened on August 16 at 8:00PM at 36 Commerce Street, which is the address of Ravello restaurant.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Hooper on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse on Friday, records shows. He remains free on bond.

An attorney for Hooper did not immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Hooper served in the Alabama House from 1983 to 2003 and his father, Perry Hooper, Sr., was the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

