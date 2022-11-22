Warming Up This Afternoon; Weekend Rain Possible

by Riley Blackwell

TUESDAY: Clouds are overhead to start our Tuesday, and we’re fairly warm as well! Most of us are in the low to mid 40s, but a nice warm up is ahead this afternoon. Most of us will be in the mid 60s but clouds will still be hanging around. For tonight, we’ll see passing clouds with lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures are likely to be back in the 70s for Wednesday and sunshine will be abundant! Wednesday will be fairly quiet, weather-wise.

THANKSGIVING: As new model data rolls in, the chance for afternoon rain starts to decrease. The EURO model, which has been consistent and reliable, has slowed down the system and shows the bulk of the rain moving in Thanksgiving night into early Friday morning. Rain is likely to hang around for most of Friday. Temperatures are likely to be in the low to mid 70s.

WEEK AHEAD: Looking ahead to the weekend, the chance for rain is looking likely, at least according to the EURO. Rain is looking likely for Saturday afternoon, which could impact the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures will be a little cooler after the weekend, with temps in the mid 60s likely.