CFP Rankings: Alabama Moves Up to No. 7 after Austin Peay Victory

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Alabama has moved up one slot to No. 7 in the latest College Football playoff rankings.

Even with the move, the Crimson Tide doesn’t seem to have a realistic route to make the College Football Playoff for the eight time in nine years. LSU and No. 1 Georgia are already locked into the Southeastern Conference title game.

LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing teams changed order after Tennessee lost to South Carolina last Saturday night.

Selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, who is also the athletic director at North Carolina State, said there was a lot of discussion about LSU (9-2) and USC (10-1) this week.

“The committee at the end of the day, saw the wins over Alabama, Mississippi (for LSU) as stronger than the wins over UCLA and Oregon State (for USC),” Corrigan said. “The one area we still have questions on is the strength of the defense of USC and looking at it in its entirety, we believe that LSU deserves to be ranked five and SC six.”

Two games this weekend could create more clarity.

Michigan (11-0) is at Ohio State (11-0) on Saturday and USC hosts Notre Dame (8-3), which checked in at 15th in the selection committee’s rankings.

There are two more rankings left. The final ones on Dec. 4 set the field for the College Football Playoff. The semifinals will be played Dec. 31 in the Peach and Fiesta bowls. The national championship game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Clemson came in eighth, Oregon was ninth and Tennessee fell to 10th.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: November 22, 2022 (SEC teams in bold):

Georgia (11-0) Ohio State (11-0) Michigan (11-0) TCU (11-0) LSU (9-2) USC (10-1) Alabama (9-2) Clemson (10-1) Oregon (9-2) Tennessee (9-2) Penn State (9-2) Kansas State (8-3) Washington (9-2) Utah (8-3) Notre Dame (8-3) Florida State (8-3) North Carolina (9-2) UCLA (8-3) Tulane (9-2) Ole Miss (8-3) Oregon State (8-3) UCF (8-3) Texas (7-4) Cincinnati (9-2) Louisville (7-4)

