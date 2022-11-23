Cloudy, Warm Thanksgiving; Rain Thanksgiving Night

by Ben Lang

Wednesday was mainly sunny and warm. The weather was perfect for Thanksgiving travelers in Alabama. High temperatures ranged from the low to mid 70s across central and south Alabama. Wednesday evening remains mild with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures only fall to around 50° through midnight. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the upper 40s.

The central and south Alabama sky could be mostly cloudy by sunrise Thanksgiving. The sky becomes overcast during the day, but temperatures warm to around 70° nonetheless. While most of Thanksgiving remains rain-free, rain arrives Thanksgiving night. Rain could be fairly heavy and widespread through early Black Friday morning. Rain amounts could range from 1 to 1.5″ in most locations.

However, rain may move mainly east of Alabama by late Black Friday morning. The rest of the day remains cloudy but mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Black Friday night through midday Saturday look rain-free but cloudy. Another round of rain and possibly storms arrives Saturday afternoon. This round of rain continues through Saturday night, then tapers off early Sunday. The sky becomes mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Next week begins dry, with a mainly sunny sky Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures remain mild to warm, with highs in the 60s Monday and low 70s Tuesday. However, rain and possibly storms appear likely next Wednesday. That weather system sweeps east of Alabama Wednesday night. The first day of December looks mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.