I-85 Southbound Shut Down as of 5:30AM Wednesday

by Jerome Jones

Interstate 85 Southbound at Mile Marker 21 is shut down at this time due to two accidents.

The first accident involved a car hauler with no injuries.

The second accident occurred as a secondary accident and involved a Shorter Fire Department Engine.

A tractor trailer breeched our safety zone which had been established striking our Engine 401.

There were no injuries to any SFD personnel.

Traffic is being routed through the Town of Shorter on to Hwy. 80.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area