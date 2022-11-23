Man Charged with Arson in Fire at Vacant Montgomery Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says a man has been charged with setting a fire at a vacant home earlier this month.

Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says 29-year-old Quindarius Rashard Body is charged with second degree arson in the fire, which happened on November 2.

Investigators say the fire happened at a home in the 4200 block of Adrian Lane. Investigators say a neighbor saw Body leave the house just before the fire was spotted. They say video showed him entering and leaving the home.

Cooper says on Monday, Body was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.