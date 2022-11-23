Small businesses across Montgomery preparing for Black Friday

by Teresa Lawson

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and small businesses across montgomery are preparing for Black Friday. Black Friday prep for local businesses range from those who have the shopping holiday down to a science to those whose week of shopping sales is an exciting new venture.

Local businesses like Mila’s Boutique

are preparing for the busiest shopping season of the year and expect shoppers to be out and about in the days leading up to thanksgiving, thanksgiving day, black friday all the way through to Sund