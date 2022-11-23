Temps in the 70s Today; Rainy Iron Bowl Likely

by Riley Blackwell

WEDNESDAY: We’ll see some passing clouds early this morning, but those clouds will clear out quickly by sunrise. Highs will likely be in the low to mid 70s across the area today with abundant sunshine! For tonight, we’ll see a little more cloud cover, and we won’t be quite as cool. Lows will be in the low 50s and upper 40s.

THANKSGIVING: As of right now, Thanksgiving is looking like a cloudy affair, but fortunately rain chances are diminishing. Showers are possible in the evening, but the bulk of the rain will likely come into Friday morning. Highs will hover right around 70°.

WEEK AHEAD: Model data continues to suggest a wet Friday is in store for us, but fortunately Thanksgiving is looking dry! For the Iron Bowl Saturday, rain will be likely for the majority of the day and could have an impact for the game. Since kick-off is 2:30 PM, rain is very likely in that time frame. With both systems, we are not expecting any severe weather threat. As we get into Sunday, sunshine will return and sunshine will hang around for the start of the week, as well! Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s.