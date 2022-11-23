Thanksgiving Day traffic could be the heaviest since pre pandemic

by Teresa Lawson

Thanksgiving Day is quickly approaching but the journey to the dinner table may take some time for those traveling to their destinations.

If you’re planning to travel this holiday weekend make sure you pack your patience. Several accidents have already occurred in the river region causing delays both for those traveling to visit family and for those living in the area.

AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving and with so many folks on the roadways just one accident on I-85 could literally shut the interstate down and we find that our secondary roads and our county roads are being utilized heavy because of this. It happens quite frequently between Macon and Montgomery County.

To help avoid the possibility of an accident be safe, well rested and drive without distractions.