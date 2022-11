by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery County man has been killed after crashing his pickup truck in Pike County.

Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey of Mathews was driving the truck, which left the roadway and overturned. Investigators say Lindsey wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 6:50PM Wednesday on U.S. Highway 231 about six miles north of Troy.