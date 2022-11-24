Soaking Rain Thanksgiving Night And Late Saturday

by Ben Lang

It was a warm Thanksgiving day across central and south Alabama. Sunshine was fairly abundant during the morning, warming temperatures into the 70s easily area-wide. Clouds increased late in the day, and rain arrived in west Alabama during the evening. Rain becomes widespread area-wide overnight. Although, it looks like much of the rain departs east of Alabama by mid to late Black Friday morning.

However, before rain exits, many locations may pick up around 1″. Temperatures only fall into the mid to upper 50s Thanksgiving night. The sky remains mostly cloudy to overcast for the rest of Friday. Temperatures remain in the 60s. Friday night remains mostly cloudy to overcast with lows in the 50s. Saturday morning remains mostly cloudy to overcast, but mainly dry. However, another round of rain and some storms arrives late in the day. Temperatures warm into the 60s.

Rain continues Saturday night, but ends Sunday morning. Many locations may pick up another 1″ of rain from this round. The sky may become mainly sunny by Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, temperatures remain mild, with highs in the 60s. Sunday night turns cooler with lows in the 40s. Next week begins mainly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s Monday, and 70s Tuesday.

However, another round of rain and some storms looks likely Wednesday. That system departs Wednesday night, with drier but cooler weather Thursday and Friday. Temperatures may warm to near 70° as rain and storms arrive Wednesday. Although, Wednesday night lows fall into the 40s as rain departs and a cold front pushes through Alabama. Highs only reach the 60s Thursday and Friday, with lows in the low to mid 40s.