by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death.

Police say at around 10:30PM on Tuesday, 61-year-old Carlos Medrano of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road, south of the bypass.

Investigators have released no other information.

If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.