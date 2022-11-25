More Rain, A Few Strong/Severe Storms Late Saturday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and rainy black Friday across central and south Alabama. Some locations picked up over an inch of rain since midnight. Additional rain fell late Thanksgiving evening. It was certainly beneficial, with most of central and south Alabama considered abnormally dry. Moderate to severe drought conditions also cover part of the state. However, rain tapered off Friday afternoon. Friday night looks dry, though the sky remains mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

Saturday remains mostly cloudy to overcast, although the morning looks mainly dry. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 60s. However, another round of rain with some storms arrives by the evening. For most of our area, it looks like another beneficial, soaking rain. However, a few storms may become strong to severe in far south Alabama, mainly through approximately midnight.

The primary severe risks are a few strong wind gusts, but a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. However, the overall severe risk looks low as of Friday evening. Only a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk covers the far southern part of Alabama for Saturday and Saturday night. Storms depart southeast Alabama by 2AM Sunday.

Outside of a lingering stray shower around sunrise, Sunday looks dry and quite sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the 60s. Sunday night lows fall into the 40s. Next Monday looks mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s. Rain may return late Tuesday, but more so Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some storms appear possible too. Severe potential looks low at this time. December begins dry but cooler next Thursday and Friday.