PEPSI LACEUP High School Highlights and Scores: Super 7 Games Set with Semifinal Results

by Alabama News Network Staff

AHSAA 2022 FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

SEMIFINAL RESULTS

CLASS 1A

Leroy (12-1) 28, Millry (12-2) 11

Pickens County (11-3) 44, Coosa Christian (9-5) 40

CLASS 2A

B.B. Comer (12-2) 44, Highland Home (12-2) 15

Fyffe (14-0) 41, Pisgah (11-3) 14

CLASS 3A

Saint James (12-2) 35, Mobile Christian (6-8) 7

Piedmont (12-2) 55, Sylvania (10-4) 22



CLASS 4A

Andalusia (13-1) 29, Montgomery Catholic (13-1) 26

Cherokee County (12-2) 42, Oneonta (11-2) 21

CLASS 5A

Charles Henderson (12-1) 27, Faith Academy (11-3) 12

Ramsay (12-2) 27, Pleasant Grove (11-2) 20

CLASS 6A

Saraland (13-1) 21, Theodore (13-1) 6

Mountain Brook (12-2) 28, Muscle Shoals (11-2) 7

2022 SUPER 7 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn University

Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

All Games televised live over the AHSAA/APTV Network and live streamed over the NFHS Network)

(Home teams listed second)



Wednesday, Nov. 30 Schedule

AHSAA GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL

Super 7 Finals

Oxford (18-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 2 p.m.

CLASS 7A

Super 7 Finals

Thompson (10-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 7 p.m.

Super 7 Championships

Thursday, Dec. 1 Schedule

CLASS 3A Finals

Piedmont (12-2) vs. Saint James (12-2), 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A Finals

Pickens County (11-3) vs. Leroy (12-1), 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A Finals

Ramsay (12-2) vs. Charles Henderson (12-1), 7 p.m.

Super 7 Championships

Friday, Dec. 2 Schedule

CLASS 4A Finals

Cherokee County (12-2) vs. Andalusia (13-1), 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A Finals

Fyffe (14-0) vs. B.B. Comer (12-2), 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A Finals

Mountain Brook (12-2) vs. Saraland (13-1), 7 p.m.