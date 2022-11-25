Rain Hangs Around This Morning; Showers Likely Saturday

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: Black Friday is a wet affair so far. Rain has been widespread around the area, but fortunately we will dry out some by this afternoon. Clouds will still be overhead, and highs will be in the low to mid 60s. For tonight, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain is likely going to be on and off for the majority of Saturday. No severe weather threat is expected, but definitely expect some impacts to your day. For the Iron Bowl, models hint at a fairly dry start with rain coming in throughout the game. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

WEEK AHEAD: After a rainy Saturday, we will see drier conditions for Sunday and the start of next week. Temperatures will hover around average. However, a chance of storms comes back into play Wednesday, and we are watching this system closely.