Severe Storm Potential Saturday Night, Sunshine Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was gloomy and gray across central and south Alabama. Rain with a few rumbles of thunder held off until late Saturday afternoon in west Alabama. Rain was gradually spreading east across the rest of our area during the evening. Through 7:30PM, a more unstable airmass was well south of our area, hugging the gulf coast. The unstable air was near and south of a warm front, which may hug the gulf coast tonight.

However, if it lifts further north, a few storms may become strong to severe through at least midnight Saturday night. The storm prediction center maintains a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk as far north as highway 80 in Alabama. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out through 2AM. Otherwise a couple damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are the main severe hazards.

Most the rain and storms depart east into Georgia by 2AM Sunday. The sky clears overnight, and the sky could be mostly clear by sunrise Sunday. Sunday remains mainly sunny, mild, and breezy with highs in the 60s. A west breeze of 10 to 15 mph persists throughout the day. Sunday night turns cooler with lows in the 40s.

Next week begins on a mainly sunny and mild note. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s Monday. Clouds increase late Tuesday, but afternoon temperatures warm into the low or mid 70s. Rain returns Tuesday night but especially Wednesday of next week. Some storms could be in the mix too, but severe weather potential is uncertain at this time. December begins and the week ends with drier and cooler weather Thursday and Friday.