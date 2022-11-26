Severe Storm Threat Tonight!

by Shane Butler

A storm system taking shape just to our west will strengthen and move into our area during the late afternoon hours. We anticipant the storms to enter west Alabama around 6pm and move eastward with the last of the storms exiting into Georgia around 3am. Storms that do develop will be capable of damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and very heavy rainfall. We expect winds sustained at 10 to 15 with gust up to 30/40 mph. The tornado threat is low but a few can’t be ruled out. Rainfall amounts could reach 1 to 2 inches with heavier amounts possible with a few stronger storms. We encourage you to stay weather aware! Improving weather conditions will be on the way for Sunday. Sunshine returns and temps manage to reach the mid to upper 60s for highs. The early half of next week is looking rather mild with mid to upper 70s likely. Our next round of rain and storms will move through the area around Wednesday. We will be watching this closely for potential severe storm impacts. Stay tuned!