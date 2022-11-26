Troy Advances to Sun Belt Championship Game with 48-19 Win over Arkansas State

Kimani Vidal ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns and Troy beat Arkansas State 48-19 to advance to the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

Troy (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) will host Coastal Carolina. Vidal put Troy up 20-19 to start the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run that was set up by Gunnar Watson’s 56-yard pass to RaJae’ Johnson over the middle.

On the Red Wolves’ ensuing possession, Reddy Steward snagged his first of his two interceptions and raced for a 67-yard score and a 27-19 lead. James Blackman was 20-of-35 passing for 220 yards and scored on a 30-yard scramble for the Red Wolves

Troy’s ninth straight win gave them a tie for the West Division title with South Alabama, but the Trojans beat the Jaguars in October.