Troy Advances to Sun Belt Championship Game with 48-19 Win over Arkansas State
Kimani Vidal ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns and Troy beat Arkansas State 48-19 to advance to the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Troy (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) will host Coastal Carolina. Vidal put Troy up 20-19 to start the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run that was set up by Gunnar Watson’s 56-yard pass to RaJae’ Johnson over the middle.
On the Red Wolves’ ensuing possession, Reddy Steward snagged his first of his two interceptions and raced for a 67-yard score and a 27-19 lead. James Blackman was 20-of-35 passing for 220 yards and scored on a 30-yard scramble for the Red Wolves
Troy’s ninth straight win gave them a tie for the West Division title with South Alabama, but the Trojans beat the Jaguars in October.
Vidal went over 200 yards for the second straight game and eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season.
