One Killed, Two Hurt in Lee County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a multi-car crash that left a man dead and a woman and teenager injured.

State troopers say 53-year-old Stuart Norwood, Jr., of Pelham was killed when the SUV that he was riding in hit an SUV driven by a 16-year-old from Opelika.

The driver of the first SUV, 48-year-old Emily Norwood, also of Pelham, then hit a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Jermaine Burks of Auburn.

The teenage driver of the second SUV then hit an unoccupied SUV that was on the side of the road.

The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment. Emily Norwood was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Investigators say the crash happened at the intersection of Alabama 14 and Lee County 188, approximately three miles west of Auburn, at 6:05PM on Thanksgiving night.