Sunshine Monday, Storms Late Tuesday Into Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Sunday’s weather was much nicer than that of Friday and Saturday. Sunshine was abundant, and afternoon temperatures were mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Although, Sunday was breezy with a sustained west wind up to 20 mph and higher gusts. Sunday night turns cooler, with lows in the 40s while the sky remains generally clear.

Sunshine remains abundant Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night lows cool into the 40s, but Tuesday looks warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds increase late Tuesday, then another round of rain and storms arrives Tuesday night. Some storms could be strong to marginally severe. However, the storm prediction center currently outlines only areas west and north of central and south Alabama within severe risk areas.

Although, at least part of our area may ultimately become included within a severe risk area either Tuesday or Wednesday. Check back for updates to our forecast over the next couple of days. Rain and/or storms continue through at least Wednesday morning. However, Wednesday afternoon and night could trend drier, but cooler as a cold front pushes through Alabama. Wednesday night lows could fall into the 30s, but 40s otherwise.

The week ends and December begins cooler and drier Thursday and Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds both days. Temperatures may struggle to reach 60° Thursday, but Friday could be a bit warmer. Next weekend looks rain-free for now, and could be a touch warmer. Afternoon temperatures may approach or even warm a touch above 70°.