2022 Alabama State Christmas Tree Arrives at Capitol

Carrington Cole,
Posted:

by Carrington Cole

The official 2022 Alabama State Christmas Tree arrived Monday afternoon. Screen Shot 2022 11 28 At 51422 Pm

The 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar was delivered to the Capitol steps from Fitzpatrick Alabama. An installation team worked together to install the tree that will overlook Historic Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery, while the decorating process will take place throughout the week.

The official Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for the night of December 2 on the Capitol steps.

Categories: News
Tags: ,

Related Posts