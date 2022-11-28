2022 Alabama State Christmas Tree Arrives at Capitol

by Carrington Cole

The official 2022 Alabama State Christmas Tree arrived Monday afternoon.

The 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar was delivered to the Capitol steps from Fitzpatrick Alabama. An installation team worked together to install the tree that will overlook Historic Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery, while the decorating process will take place throughout the week.

The official Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for the night of December 2 on the Capitol steps.