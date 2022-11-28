Calm Days Today and Tuesday; Severe Risk Tues. Night

by Riley Blackwell

MONDAY: To start the week, we are expecting a very calm day with temperatures in the mid 60s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with no rain chance! For tonight, we’ll have some passing clouds with lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Throughout the day Tuesday, it will be relatively calm with cloudy skies. It’ll be a bit warmer, with a fairly low rain chance during the day. Highs will be in the low 70s. However, things will begin to change into the evening. Rain and storms are likely to arrive around 8-9pm, and some of these storms could contain strong gusty winds as well as isolated tornadoes. Fortunately, the severe risk seems to quickly diminish as it moves through our area. There is a fairly rare (for this time of year) MODERATE risk for parts of Mississippi and Arkansas, but only a marginal risk exists for us Tuesday and Wednesday.

WEEK AHEAD: After a stormy midweek, temperatures take a hit for Thursday. Highs are likely only to be in the mid 50s for Thursday, but they’ll start to climb once again as we approach the weekend, with 70s likely for Saturday and Sunday.