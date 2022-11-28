Man Dies While in Auburn Police Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has died while in the custody of the Auburn Police Department.

Police say at 2:48PM Sunday, they got a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive of a person exhibiting erratic behavior. Officers made contact with the person, a 32-year-old Auburn man, near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.

Police say the man became combative and a Taser was used on him. He was detained and EMS responded.

Police say the man then lost consciousness, and first responders immediately performed life-saving measures, including the administration of Narcan.

Police say he was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where life-saving measures continued. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Police say as is protocol, the case is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.