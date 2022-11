by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death on Woodley Road.

Police say 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson of Montgomery was shot at about 11:30PM last night in the 3900 block of Woodley Road, which is south of the bypass.

Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have released no other information.

If you have a tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.