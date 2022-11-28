Operation Iron Ruck hits home for one family of a former Auburn student

by Ja Nai Wright

Just ahead of the biggest rivalry in Alabama football, the University of Alabama and Auburn University came together for the 5th year in a row for their annual Operation Iron Ruck.

Suicide awareness is especially important for the military because the suicide rate is extremely high, with an average of 22 veterans taking their own life every single day.

This year means even more to the veterans in Auburn after loosing one of their own, Joshua Marshall, to suicide just weeks after he participated in Iron Ruck in 2021. Although he is a student at Troy University, Josh’s younger brother picked up the torch in this year’s march. Auburn University welcomed him with open arms to participate in this year’s march.

Each year the away team travels to the home teams’ stadium carrying 22 lb. ruck sacks on their back filled with donations.