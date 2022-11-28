Strong To Severe Storms Likely Tuesday Into Wednesday!

by Shane Butler

We’re in the midst of the fall severe storm season and it’s looking like tomorrow afternoon into Wednesday will be rather active with storms! The main threats will be a few tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60mph, and quarter size hail. A few storms enter west Alabama around 4pm Tuesday and advance eastward. These storms could be strong maybe severe with large hail. More storms will move into the area through the evening hours. Some of these storms could be severe and possibly tornadic in nature. The threat will continue through the overnight hours. Everyone will need to stay weather aware and make sure you have a way of receiving warnings. The storm threat will shift south and eastward Wednesday. Areas of southeast Alabama will still have a severe storm threat through late morning Wednesday.

We’re on the backside of the stormy weather Wednesday afternoon. A surge of colder air will spill into the state that night and temps drop into the mid 30s Thursday morning. Abundant sunshine sets up over us through the latter half of the week. Temps will slowly rebound and we’re in the mid 60s by Friday. The warming trend continues and we’re in the low to mid 70s over the weekend. Moisture does increase as we warm, so we’ll introduce a slight chance for showers both days. The milder weather pattern will stick around for the first part of next week as well.